1.3 acres to be acquired for the project

₹25 crore has been set aside for this

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said that the government would acquire 1.3 acres of land for the Elevated Corridor project at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi and ₹25 crore had been set aside for the purpose.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting at the KCCI auditorium in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Patil assured the participants that care would be taken to ensure that the general public did not face much difficulty during the execution of the project.

He said that in the first phase, a four-lane flyover would be constructed on the road connecting Gadag and Vijayapura roads to Kittur Chennamma Circle. A 750 m elevated road would be constructed from Ambedkar Circle to the junction. In the same way, a 440 m elevated road would be constructed on Vijayapura road, he said.

Regarding Hosur Circle, which is another junction facing the problem of congestion, the DC said that the officials of National Highway Authority (NHAI) had been given the suggestion of constructing a rotary flyover at the circle.

On the 4 km stretch between K.C. Circle and Gabbur Cross, which has been left out in the elevated corridor project, Mr. Patil said that a flyover would be constructed at a total cost of ₹368 crore through funds mobilised from the Huballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) and other grants.