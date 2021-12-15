12th convocation of JSS AHER tomorrow

Mysuru

15 December 2021 19:46 IST

The 12th convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) will be held on Friday in which 2,318 students will receive their degrees and diplomas in various disciplines.

Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address and give away medals and awards to the toppers.

A total of 47 candidates will be awarded PhD, 7 candidates will be conferred with Doctorate in Medicine and Master of Surgery (Master of Chirurgiae) on the occasion. The authorities said 61 academic toppers will be presented with 83 medals and awards with certificates for their exceptional academic performance, according to Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor.

The authorities said the JSS AHER has introduced unique programmes this year including Fellowship in Critical Care Medicine at JSS Medical College, M.Pharm in pharmaceutical biotechnology at JSS College of Pharmacy in Mysuru, PG Diploma in Nutraceutical Technology at Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, among others. The JSSAHER has 9,919 publications to its credit of which 939 were added this year. The impact factor of the publications were reckoned to be high at 79.32, according to the JSSAHER authorities who also said that they have filed for 12 patents of which 2 have been granted.

While JSS AHER has received ₹21.77 crore from various Central and State Government projects, it has invested ₹12.31 crore for upgrading its various infrastructure and developing a new campus.

The authorities said the JSS AHER was ranked in the band of 351-400 among the ranked world universities by Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022, recently. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2021 JSS AHER has secured 34th rank and is among the top 50 universities in the country since the last 6 years.

R. Sudeendhra Bhat, Controller of Examination; S. Ravindra, Principal, JSS Dental College; and B. Manjunath, Registrar, were present.