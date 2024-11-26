 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

12th century Rameshwara temple at Kudli faces threat of losing attraction due to construction by mutt within prohibited zone of ASI protected monument in Karnataka

Villagers of Kudli allege that permission for construction within prohibited zone was sanctioned based on a dubious letter

Published - November 26, 2024 10:24 am IST - Kudli (Shivamogga)

G T Sathish
Construction under way within the prohibited zone of Rameshwara temple, an ASI-protected monument, at Kudli in Shivamogga taluk of Karnataka on November 25, 2024.

Construction under way within the prohibited zone of Rameshwara temple, an ASI-protected monument, at Kudli in Shivamogga taluk of Karnataka on November 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

The Rameshwara temple, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument located in Kudli at the confluence of Tunga and Bhadra rivers, in Shivamogga taluk of Karnataka, is facing the threat of losing its attraction as a private religious institute has taken up construction within the prohibited area of the monument.

The 12th century Hoysala structure, located on the banks of two rivers, attracts hundreds of devotees and visitors every year. The ASI has deputed its staff to maintain the structure.

Rameshwara temple at Kudli in Shivamogga taluk of Karnataka.

Rameshwara temple at Kudli in Shivamogga taluk of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

But, Arya Akshobhya Teertha mutt, in Kudli village, claims to have got permission from the National Monuments Authority to build a religious community hall within 100 metres, the prohibited area, of the historic structure. The construction includes excavation, laying pillars, and concrete structures using heavy earthmovers.

Repair of house

Regular visitors to the temple have expressed shock over the massive construction close to the protected monument. The residents of Kudli pointed out that the ASI had stopped many repairs and construction in the village citing the monument. They questioned the massive construction that could overshadow the monument itself.

“The ASI is not allowing people to renovate houses or the government school in the village. How did it allow this massive construction within the prohibited zone,” questioned a resident of the village.

The mutt got permission from the National Monument Authority, an authorised agency to grant permission, in March 2023 to construct the hall as the existing one had collapsed. The authority, in its letter, clearly stated that the permission was granted as the tahsildar of Shivamogga certified that the existing structure collapsed due to ‘natural calamity and flood’.

False document

However, the local people argued that there were no floods in the locality that could damage the structure in recent years. Some of them sought documents of permission, and found that the letter of certificate submitted to seek permission itself was fictitious. The basis for the permission was a letter purportedly issued by the tahsildar of Shivamogga taluk on January 10, 2023.

The letter was signed by Bharati, the tahsildar.

The residents raised doubts over the veracity of the letter.

The ASI sought a response from the tahsildar’s office about the letter. On November 19, the tahsildar’s office wrote to the ASI’s sub-circle office in Shivamogga, stating that there was no tahsildar by name Bharati, and no such letter had been issued by their office.

Arya Akshobhya Teertha mutt, in Kudli village, has got permission from the National Monuments Authority to build a religious community hall within 100 metres, the prohibited zone, of the historic Rameshwara temple. The construction includes excavation, laying pillars, and concrete structures using heavy earthmovers.

Arya Akshobhya Teertha mutt, in Kudli village, has got permission from the National Monuments Authority to build a religious community hall within 100 metres, the prohibited zone, of the historic Rameshwara temple. The construction includes excavation, laying pillars, and concrete structures using heavy earthmovers. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

When The Hindu contacted Vadiraj Achar Huigol, a person authorised by the mutt to speak to the media, he stated that the mutt had got permission from the ASI to construct the building. “There is no role of the tahsildar in seeking permission. I don’t know anything about the letter from the tahsildar’s office. We have permission from the authorised agency to construct,” he said.

Bipin Chandra Negi, the superintendent archaeologist of Bengaluru Circle, told The Hindu that he is not aware of the construction in the prohibited zone around the monument at Kudli. He would gather information from the officials, he said.

