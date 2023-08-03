ADVERTISEMENT

1295 students graduate from University of Agricultural Sciences

August 03, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The University also gave out a total of 160 gold medals to 66 students (49 girls and 17 boys).

The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru conferred degrees to 1,295 students in its 57th convocation ceremony held on Thursday. While 891 students received Bachelor’s degrees, 299 students received Master’s degrees, and 105 students received Doctoral degrees. The University also gave out a total of 160 gold medals to 66 students (49 girls and 17 boys).

Addressing the convocation, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot emphasised the crucial role of agriculture in India’s economy and stressed the importance of empowering farmers with advanced cultivation techniques and technologies. He praised the university’s efforts in research and development of new agricultural technologies, and said, “Graduates should utilise the knowledge gained from the University for the betterment of the country and society.” 

N. Chaluvarayaswamy, the Agriculture Minister and the Pro-Chancellor of the university said, “UAS, Bengaluru must organise skill oriented training programmes for seed production targeting various crops, with the aim of empowering local unemployed youth in the agricultural sector.” 

In 2023, UAS, Bengaluru was ranked 11th out of 107 farm universities and 90th under the overall university category in the country. Presently, they’re conducting research in crop production and crop protection to make farming more efficient. Their focus for the future will include the implementation of sustainable programmes to achieve food and nutritional security as well as implementation of systems to manage post-harvest losses and maximise produce.

