129 fresh cases in Hassan

Hassan district reported 129 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday. With this, the total number of cases increased to 1,07,439 and the death toll rose to 1,285. As many as 1,201 people are under treatment in the district.

Of the fresh cases, two are from Alur, seven from Arkalgud taluk, four from Arsikere, 10 from Belur, 13 from Channarayapatna, 73 in Hassan, five in Holenarsipur, 11 in Sakleshpur and four from other districts.

Shivamogga district reported 36 fresh cases on Saturday. Among them, 12 each were from Shivamogga and Bhadravati taluks, five each from Thrthahalli and Sagar taluks and one each from Shikaripur and Hosanagar taluks. As many as 280 people are under treatment in the district. So far, 1,046 people have died in the district due to the infection.