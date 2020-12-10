Karnataka

1,279 fresh cases registered in State

As many as 1,279 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday. With this, the total stands at 8.96 lakh. There were as many as 3,218 new discharges on Wednesday, taking the total number of discharges to 8.61 lakh.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 20 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths to 11,900.

Of 23,056 active cases, 265 are in ICUs. As many as 1.01 lakh tests were conducted on Tuesday. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.26% and the case fatality rate for the day stood at 1.56%.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 1:31:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/1279-fresh-cases-registered-in-state/article33294047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY