1,279 fresh cases registered in State

As many as 1,279 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday. With this, the total stands at 8.96 lakh. There were as many as 3,218 new discharges on Wednesday, taking the total number of discharges to 8.61 lakh.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 20 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths to 11,900.

Of 23,056 active cases, 265 are in ICUs. As many as 1.01 lakh tests were conducted on Tuesday. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.26% and the case fatality rate for the day stood at 1.56%.