05 August 2021 20:22 IST

Hassan reported 127 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,07,209.

As many as 21 students of one college tested positive for the infection. So far 1,04,762 have recovered. As many as 1,170 people are undergoing treatment. Among them, 48 are in the intensive care unit. Since the outbreak of the infection, 1,277 people have died.

Hassan district administration has imposed prohibitory orders restricting public gatherings, religious and entertainment programmes till August 31.

Shivamogga district reported 71 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Among the fresh cases, 25 are from Shivamogga, five from Bhadravati, 17 from Thirthahalli, two from Shikaripura, 11 from Sagar, eight from Hosanagar, one from Sorab and two more from other districts.

As many as 331 people are under treatment. Shivamogga district administration has imposed restrictions on public gatherings and programmes to avoid the spread of COVID-19.