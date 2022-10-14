127 Dalit families embrace Buddhism in Yadgir

Members of the Dalit community who embraced Buddhism at Shorapur on Friday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 127 families, around 350 people, from the Dalit community embraced Buddhism at Shorapur on Friday and celebrated the 66th Dhamma Chakra Pravartana Din. Granddaughter of B.R. Ambedkar, Ayushmati Ramatayi Ambedkar, was present at the event.

The programme was organised by the Golden Cave Buddha Vihar Trust and its president Venkatesh Hosmani, who also took deeksha with his two sons.

Explaining the hardship that they were facing as members of the Dalit community, Mr. Hosmani said that caste discrimination had forced them to embrace Buddhism.

Pujya Varajyothi Bhanteji, honorary president of Golden Cave Bhuddha Vihar, performed the formalities of ‘deeksha’.