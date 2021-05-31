127 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi, say officials

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol speaking to officers in a virtual meeting in Belagavi on Monday.

Belagavi

31 May 2021 21:01 IST

As many as 127 children — 69 boys and 58 girls — under 18 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi district. This was revealed by officers at a virtual meeting with Deputy Chief Minister and district in-charge Govind Karjol in Belagavi on Monday.

Officers told Mr. Karjol that all measures are being taken to ensure that the affected children are be provided healthcare. Paediatric COVID-19 wards are being set up in district and taluk hospitals. Private hospitals have also been asked to reserve beds for children, they said. Officers said that there was no scarcity of oxygen or drugs for treating COVID-19 or black fungus as of now.

The Deputy Chief Minister asked Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath to take strict action against officers who don’t carry out their responsibilities properly. “We have been getting some complaints against doctors and personnel in the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences. BIMS director should take strict action against them. If not, he should submit a report to the Deputy Commissioner recommending action,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Officers can take strict action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said and added that he will not tolerate negligence or dereliction of duty by anyone during an epidemic.

He asked officials to ensure that bodies are delivered to relatives within one hour of death. COVID-19 and black fungus patients should be treated free even in private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat–Arogya Karnataka Scheme, he said.

He said that the State government allowed government hospitals to use the services of private doctors and urged the Deputy Commissioner to utilise the provision. He also asked officers to focus on vaccination.

He asked revenue officials to be prepared to take up rehabilitation and relief works in case there are floods during the monsoon. Focus should be on the 377 vulnerable villages that have suffered floods in the past, he said.

He asked officials to open more COVID Care Centres to reduce the rush in the existing centres. He asked Irrigation Department engineers to work with the district administration to ensure that there is no confusion about release of water from Maharashtra dams. He asked agriculture officers to ensure that there is no scarcity of seeds or fertilizers for farmers.