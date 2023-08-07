12,652 children, 2,635 pregnant women to be vaccinated in Kalaburagi district under Mission Indradhanush 5.0

August 07, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum has appealed to all mothers not to believe in hearsy and myths associated with vaccination under Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 (IMI 5.0), a campaign to vaccinate children and pregnant women across the State.

She was addressing a gathering after launching Mission Indradhanush 5.0 vaccination campaign organised by the district administration, the Zilla Panchayat and the District Health and family Welfare Department at Shivaji Nagar Primary Health Centre here on Monday.

Ms. Tarannum said that though there have been false claims about adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccine, yet people have been convinced of the need to get vaccinated. The medicine field has recently witnessed breathtaking unparalleled advancements in scientific research so that the vaccine met the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy. She said that the decisions of parents regarding immunisation of their children are very important to improve immunisation rate.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanvar Singh Meena said that some parents are more reluctant to accept vaccines and appealed to them to come forward to get their children vaccinated. He also directed the officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department, doctors and health workers to launch campaigns and convince them that vaccination is beneficial for children and pregnant women.

The latest vaccination drive will be held in three phases, first phase will be from August 7 to August 12, second phase from September 11 to September 16 and the third phase from October 9 to October 14.

The district administration has set up 1,538 centres across the district to provide vaccination for 2,635 pregnant women as well as 10,068 children aged less than two years and 2,584 children aged between 2 and 5 under Mission Indradhanush 5.0.

As many as 87 mobile immunisation vans have been pressed into service for immunisation of children and women living in remote villages. And, 1,088 employees and 217 supervisors have been deputed to reach out to every child and pregnant woman.

320 centres in Ballari

In Ballari, the district administration has set up 320 immunisation centres across that district.

As many as 4,999 children, 4,800 aged less than two years and 199 aged between 2 and 5, and 1,334 pregnant women will be vaccinated under Mission Indradhanush 5.0 in that district.