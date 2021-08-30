1,262 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,262 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 29,47,255. The highest number of cases, 361, were in Bengaluru Urban, which reported six deaths.

Dakshina Kannada reported 202 new positives, and three deaths. With 17 deaths on Sunday across Karnataka, the toll rose to 37,278. As many as 1,384 people were discharged. With this, the State now has 18,758 active patients, and the total number of recoveries stands at 28,91,193.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.7, the case fatality rate rose to 1.34. A total of 1,78,664 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,45,632 RT-PCR tests.