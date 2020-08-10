Karnataka

126 test positive in Hassan district

As many as 126 people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Hassan district on Monday and with that the total number of confirmed cases increased to 3,585. Among them, 1,416 have been discharged so far and 2,062 are under treatment. As many as 42 people are in the intensive care unit.

K.M.Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer, on Monday said six people including two women died of the infection at the COVID Hospital in Hassan. Among them, three were from Arsikere and one each from Arkalgud, Hassan and Holenarsipur.

