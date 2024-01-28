125th birth anniversary of Field Marshal Cariappa celebrated

January 28, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The 125th birth anniversary of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa was also celebrated in Mysuru and Kodagu, on Sunday.

In Mysuru, it was organised under the joint auspices of Kodava Samaja and other organisations and people from different walks of life and organisations paid tributes to Field Marshal Cariappa and made floral offerings to his statue off the JLB Road.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda paid tributes to Field Marshal Cariappa and described Kodagu as the land of generals and soldiers who have served the country.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa said that the Cariappa used to visit army camps and institutions to inspire the youngsters and the soldiers even after retirement. Former Mayor Ravikumar urged the government to celebrate Field Marshal Cariappa’s birth anniversary at the State-level. Members of the Kodava Samaj and other organisations including Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Fans Club, Kodava Samaj Sports Cultural and Sports Club, and others were present.

In Madikeri, Air Marshal Nanda Cariappa (retd.), son of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa led in paying tributes.

Nanda Cariappa rued that the new generation of youth was not swayed or inspired by the armed forces or their sacrifices to the nation but was influenced by film stars, cricketers and corrupt politicians.

The sacrifices and the contribution of the soldiers in safeguarding the nation, and their exploits should be made known to the youngsters in the present times, he added.

Col. B.G.V. Kumar (retd.), head of D. Chennamma Educational Institution, recalled the valour and contribution of Field Marshal Cariappa towards the cause of the nation. He recalled that Field Marshal Cariappa also contributed to the education of the economically weaker section of the society.

Ex-servicemen, NCC, police, students and staff of Kodagu Vidyalaya and others took part in the commemoration event and rendered patriotic songs to mark the occasion.

