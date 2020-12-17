1,240 new cases, 6 deaths

Bengaluru

17 December 2020 02:05 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,240 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths. This took the total number of infections to 9,04,665 and the toll to 11,971. The day also saw 1,403 patients getting discharged.

Of the new cases reported, 676 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone. According to the Health Department’s bulletin, four out of the six deaths were were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Ballari and Chikkamagaluru which reported one each. Across Karnataka, a total of 1,26,11,493 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,01,750 were done on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,80,247 infections, followed by Mysuru with 51,551 and Ballari with 38,564. Bengaluru Urban has the most number of total discharges too with at 3,65,579, followed by Mysuru at 50,196 and Ballari at 37,761.

