1,240 new cases, 6 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,240 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths. This took the total number of infections to 9,04,665 and the toll to 11,971. The day also saw 1,403 patients getting discharged.
Of the new cases reported, 676 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone. According to the Health Department’s bulletin, four out of the six deaths were were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Ballari and Chikkamagaluru which reported one each. Across Karnataka, a total of 1,26,11,493 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,01,750 were done on Wednesday.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,80,247 infections, followed by Mysuru with 51,551 and Ballari with 38,564. Bengaluru Urban has the most number of total discharges too with at 3,65,579, followed by Mysuru at 50,196 and Ballari at 37,761.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath