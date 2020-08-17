124 deaths, 7,040 new cases reported across Karnataka

Total number of cases now stands at 2,26,966

As many as 124 new deaths by COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 3,947. In addition, 7,040 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 2,26,966.

Of the 7,040 cases reported on Sunday, as many as 2,131 positive cases were from Bengaluru Urban. Ten other districts reported cases above 200. Out of 81,512 active cases in the State, as many as 692 patients were admitted in intensive care units of different hospitals.

Meanwhile, 6,680 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,41,491. As many as 43,626 tests were conducted across Karnataka.

In terms of active cases, Kodagu has the lowest figures by accounting for only 321 cases, followed by Chamarajanagar (412 cases). Ramanagaram (634 cases), Chitradurga (641) and Chickballapur (713) districts too have reported lesser number of active cases. Bengaluru Urban accounts for the highest number of active cases at 34,584, followed by Ballari that has 5,817 cases. Belagavi (3,796 cases) and Mysuru (3,756 cases) too are among those with a high number of active cases.

Sriramulu discharged

Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was discharged from the State-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute on Sunday evening. He was the first Minister to be admitted to a government-run facility after testing positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted on August 9, receiving much appreciation from citizens and the medical fraternity for his decision to get admitted in a government-run facility as other politicians, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, were admitted in private hospitals.

However, at the time of discharge, he drew flak for not wearing a mask while being photographed with doctors who were in PPE kits.