₹12.30 crore pending e-challan penalty collected between Feb. 3 and 11 in Mysuru city

February 13, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of police collecting penalty for traffic rule violations in Mysuru.

MYSURU

The Mysuru City police collected a total of ₹12.30 crore towards pending e-challan penalty between February 3 and 11 when a waiver of 50 per cent was extended.

A total of 4,98,265 e- challan traffic violation cases pending against motorists in the city were cleared by a payment of ₹ 12,30,58,650, said Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. in a press statement here.

It may be mentioned here that there were a total of 25,51,045 pending cases of traffic rule violation booked in the city between 2019 and 2022 (till November) with outstanding dues amounting to ₹127.82 crore.

With the government announcing a waiver of 50 per cent if the outstanding dues were paid by February 11, a large number of motorists queued up outside traffic police stations in Mysuru to make use of the opportunity.

