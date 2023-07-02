123 students fall sick after eating contaminated mid-day meal in Karnataka

July 02, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Yadgir

Around 123 students, studying from classes 1 to 5 at a primary school in Appanadoddi village in Raichur taluk, have been provided treatment after they were served mid-day meal with a dead lizard on July 1 afternoon.

The school authorities had prepared Uppittu (Upama) for a mid-day meal and served it to 123 students. The total enrollment from class 1 to 7 th was 296 and out of it 188 students were presented on Saturday. The remaining students, except classes 1 to 5, were not served food when the incident happened.

After the students complained of uneasiness, the school authorities immediately called the doctors and provided treatment at school and shifted students to a health center in Yapaladinni and also at Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Raichur.

Panicked parents rushed to the school and also to hospitals after they came to know about the incident and urged immediate action against those responsible.

Raichur Rural MLA Basanagowda Daddal rushed to the school and inspected the food served and also discussed with the headmasters and teachers about the incident. He also inspected the food grains that were used to prepare mid-day meals and kitchen.

Vrushabhendrayya Swamy, Deputy Director of Public Instructions, told The Hindu on Sunday that all students except six who were admitted at RIMS had been discharged and those who are in RIMS are kept under observation.

“The action to dismiss three kitchen helpers taken and notice will be issued on headmaster and teachers of the school related to this incident and precautions have been initiated to curb incidents in future” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N.S.Boseraju directed Shashidhar Kurer, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat to take all precautions to ensure that quality food is served to students.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Kurer said that strict instruction has been issued to DDPI, BEO and headmasters to maintain cleanliness at government-run schools and inspect food grains before using them to prepare food. “ I asked the concerned officers to submit a detailed report on this incident” he added,