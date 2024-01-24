₹12.26 cr. science center, planetarium to come up in Madikeri

January 24, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

Madikeri, often referred to as the Scotland of India, is set to witness the establishment of a cutting-edge sub-regional science center and planetarium at a projected cost of ₹12.26 crore.

Thanks to the Department of Science and Technology, the foundation stone for the project will be laid by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday at Madikeri.

Nestled across 3 acres of pristine land in Karnangeri village, the facility will feature an 8-meter dome for the construction of the planetarium.

Minister of Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju highlighted Madikeri’s unique advantage of minimal light disturbance at night, making it an ideal location for observing stars and planets.

In a press statement, Mr. Boseraju, who is also the Minister in charge of Kodagu district, emphasised the department’s commitment to promoting science and technology, fostering scientific education, cultivating rational thinking, and raising awareness about astronomy.

The initiative aims to establish science centers and planetariums across district centers in the State, he added.

Kodagu district, with its unpolluted skies and minimal light interference, provides an exceptional environment for stargazing, the Minister said.

Mr. Boseraju likened Kodagu to other picturesque locations such as Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, Run of Kutch in Gujarat, Nile Island in Andaman and Nicobar, and Matheran in Maharashtra. The sub-regional science center and planetarium project is envisioned to ignite interest in space exploration and provide students in the district with valuable educational opportunities, the statement said.

Mr. Boseraju expressed optimism about the transformative impact of this initiative on the scientific landscape of the district.