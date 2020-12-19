1,222 fresh cases, 8 deaths across Karnataka

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,222 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, taking the total number of infections to 9,07,123 and the toll to 11,989.

The Health Department bulletin said that the day also saw 1,039 patients getting discharged. Total active cases in the State now stand at 15,380. In all, Karnataka has so far reported 9,07,123 COVID-19 cases, including 11,989 deaths and 8,79,735 discharges. There are 19 deaths of COVID-19 patients attributed to other reasons.

Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Urban district continues to account for most of the new cases reported, with 687 new infections on Friday. Four out of the eight deaths were from Bengaluru Urban. Other districts that reported relatively high number of cases included Mysuru 61, Hassan 46, Tumakuru 43, Dakshina Kannada 38, Mandya 29 and Kalaburagi 26.

Bengaluru Urban district has a total of 3,81,623 infections, followed by Mysuru 51,666 and Ballari 38,609.

Of the active cases, 15,157 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals, while 223 are in intensive care units, said the Health Department’s bulletin. As many as 1,28,22,390 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,04,541 were done on Friday.