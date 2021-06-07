12,209 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 7.71%

Karnataka on Sunday reported 12,209 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 26.95 lakh. Of these, 2,944 cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban alone. Currently, there are 2.54 lakh active cases in the State.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the positivity rate for the day dropped to 7.71 % while the case fatality rate stood at 2.62 %. A total of 320 deaths were reported on Sunday. With this, the death toll across the State rose to 31,580.

Discharge figures

As many as 25,659 patients were discharged, taking the total number of discharges to 24.09 lakh. As of 3.30 p.m. on Sunday, 57,519 people were vaccinated. To date, 1.51 crore people in Karnataka have been vaccinated.

More than 1.58 lakh tests were conducted, the majority of which - 1,15,041- were RT-PCR tests.