1,213 medical seats available for mop-up round

September 13, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Online mop-up round seat allotment process will be held from September 14 to 20.

The Hindu Bureau

There are around 1,213 medical seats available for the mop-up round seat allotment process for medical courses and the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the online mop-up round seat allotment process from September 14 to 20.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, stated in a press release on Wednesday, “Of the total, 12 are government seats, 446 are private seats and 755 seats belong to management/NRI quota.”

The procedure to be followed and the schedule has been published on the KEA website. Candidates have been advised to visit the KEA website twice every day to get informed about the updates.

