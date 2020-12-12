1,203 new cases, 11 deaths

Bengaluru

Bengaluru Urban reports 606 cases, taking tally to 3,77,857

The State on Saturday reported 1,203 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,00,214. With 11 deaths, the toll rose to 11,939. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,531 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,70,002. Of the remaining 18,254 active patients, 244 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.17 %, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.91%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 606 cases, taking its tally to 3,77,857.

With six deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,230. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 12,902.

As many as 1,02,229 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 88,503 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests rose to 1,22,66,816.