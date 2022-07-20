₹12,000 per acre sought for crop damage in pest attack

‘New invasive pest is damaging kharif crops in several parts of Kalaburagi district’

With a new invasive pest damaging kharif crops in several parts of Kalaburagi district, senior Congress leader B.R. Patil has urged the State government to provide compensation of ₹12,000 per acre to those farmers who have suffered crop loss.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Patil said that the pests have attacked short-duration crops such as soya bean, green gram and black gram in parts of Aland, Kamalapur and Kalaburagi taluks. Crops on at least 6,000 acres of land have been affected by pests, he added.

Terming the BJP-led government as anti-farmer, Mr. Patil said that the Agriculture Department has failed to take any steps to prevent widespread damage to standing crops. Unable to control pests, farmers have lost short-duration crops, he said.

He accused Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil and district in-charge Minister Murugesh Nirani of not visiting farmers and addressing their grievances at such a crucial time.

Mr. Patil said that farmers along with District Congress Committee will intensify their agitation if State government fails to compensate them.

District Congress Committee president Jagdev Guttedar and others were present.