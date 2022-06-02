 12,000 people to perform yoga with PM at the palace

Mysuru’s image as a yoga destination to get a boost, says official

Nearly 12,000 people will be allowed to take part in the main yoga day event on June 21 to be held on the palace premises in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, Commissioner of Police Chandragupta and senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush conducted a preliminary meeting regarding the conduct of the event, here on Thursday.

.Vikram Singh, Director, Ministry of Ayush said Mysuru is renowned as a cultural city and has made immense contribution to the popularisation of yoga and draws international students. The city has produced renowned yoga experts and hence Mr.Modi opted to be in Mysuru for the main yoga day event which will shore up the city’s brand and reputation as a destination for yoga, said Mr.Singh.

He said the event is being conducted by the Ministry of Ayush and performance of Yoga not only bestows physical and mental health but also provides peace of mind. He said there will be a yoga exhibition including digital display on June 20 and 21 at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

.Ishwar D Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, which is also part of the event, said as the country is celebrating the 75 th year of independence this year, the yoga day is being held at 75 iconic places and the event will be televised live.

At the Mysuru palace where the Prime Minister will take part in the yoga day event, the crowdof 12000 people will include school students, police personnel, pourakarimikas, differently abled, transgenders and people from various walks of life.

The officials later visited the venue on Thursday to apprise themselves of various arrangements that should be in place. Apart from the DC and Commissioner of Police, Mysuru SP Chetan, ZP CEO B.R.Poornima, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, ADC Manjunathswamy and others were present.