12,000 got the jab on day one of roll out

The target was to vaccinate 10,000 children in Mysuru district but the authorities exceeded the numbers on day one of the roll out as nearly 12,000 in the5-18 age group got the jab on Monday.

“For the first two days, we have set a target of vaccinating 10,000 children and 20,000 from the third day of the drive. We have resolved to step up the drive based on the feedback from those vaccinated. On day one, there was no cases of any side-effects of the vaccine on the children. Everything went off smoothly,” said DHO K.H. Prasad.

He told The Hindu that the registration was smooth and vaccination went off as planned. “If we get to vaccinate 20,000 children daily from day three onwards, we hope to cover the total numbers much earlier. It all depends on the cooperation and support from the parents. As of now, the support is good and we wish to see same kind of support from everyone for realising the goal,” he said.

Three taluks in Mandya exceeded the vaccination target with Pandavapura registering 132.3 per cent (1,588 got the jab against the target of 1,200). The target set on day one was 15,000 for the district but 13,386 was achieved, recording 89.2 pe rcent vaccination. Mandya and Maddur achieved 108.2 per cent and 113.2 per cent target respectively, at the end of session on Monday. The overall percentage achieved was 89.2.