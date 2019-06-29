12,000 children for ISKCON Heritage Fest

Over 12,000 schoolchildren from various government, aided and private schools will be participating in the annual ISKCON Heritage Fest to be held from July 3 to 9.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, president of ISKCON Hubballi Dharwad Rajiv Lochana Dasa said that in the biggest cultural festival in the twin cities, 30 various contests would be held in different age groups.

The contests include drama, dance, rangoli, vocal music, Vedic quiz and painting. These contests would be held at three different venues on the ISKCON Temple premises at Rayapur simultaneously, he said.

Mr. Dasa said that the heritage fest presented students from kindergarten to Class X a unique opportunity to participate in a host of cultural events and contests and it would help them exhibit their talents.

“The winners of all contests will be given attractive prizes at a special prize distribution ceremony. Special awards will be given to the top five schools and to teachers who trained winners. “Heritage Fest Trophy” will be awarded to the institution that scores the maximum points,” he said. Managing Director of Swarna Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad and Narinder Barwal of Himalaya Enterprises, who have joined hands with ISKCON in conducting the heritage festival, said that the event was aimed at providing students a platform to exhibit their skills and also take pride in Indian heritage.

Satvic cooking

Mr. Dasa said that ISKCON was also organising Satvic Cooking Masterclass on July 13 on Akshaya Patra premises from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Satvic cooking exponent and nutrition expert Anushruti R.K. from Mumbai would conduct the class, he said. For registrations, contact Ph: 8095553002.