1,200 school children’s hearing health screened in Mysuru

February 29, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

In a span of eight hours, over 1,200 school children underwent hearing screening during an initiative by the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru with the support from the WHO and the Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka Government, here on Thursday.

The AIISH organised the screening camp in multiple government schools in the city as part of World Hearing Day which is observed on March 3.

During the screening, audiologists identified that 18% of the children had ear and hearing-related issues, for whom hearing aids were prescribed, and free medicines were distributed to ensure comprehensive care.

At the inaugural function of the hearing screening camp that took place at Manasagangothri School-University of Mysore, Tashi Tobgay, Regional Advisor for Disabilities and Rehabilitation, South East Asia Region-WHO said the WHO was interested in roping in AIISH as a collaborative centre of WHO for hearing health. Raju C.N., Block Education Officer (BEO) of the South zone, Mysuru complimented the AIISH for the invaluable service extended to the schoolchildren.

M. Pushpavathi, director, AIISH, who presided, emphasised the importance of protecting hearing health and advocated safe listening levels while listening to music.

B.K. Jagadeesh, president, Manasagangothri Educational Institutes, Mysuru, and Shreekantaswamy M.B., Block Resource Coordinator, South Zone, Mysuru were among the guests present at the inaugural function. Ajith Kumar U., Sandeep M., and Saransh Jain served as the Program coordinators and played key roles in organising the program, a note from AIISH said.

