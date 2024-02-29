GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,200 school children’s hearing health screened in Mysuru

February 29, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Hearing screening for school children was conducted by the AIISH in Mysuru on Thursday.

Hearing screening for school children was conducted by the AIISH in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

In a span of eight hours, over 1,200 school children underwent hearing screening during an initiative by the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru with the support from the WHO and the Department of Public Instruction, Karnataka Government, here on Thursday.

The AIISH organised the screening camp in multiple government schools in the city as part of World Hearing Day which is observed on March 3.

During the screening, audiologists identified that 18% of the children had ear and hearing-related issues, for whom hearing aids were prescribed, and free medicines were distributed to ensure comprehensive care.

At the inaugural function of the hearing screening camp that took place at Manasagangothri School-University of Mysore, Tashi Tobgay, Regional Advisor for Disabilities and Rehabilitation, South East Asia Region-WHO said the WHO was interested in roping in AIISH as a collaborative centre of WHO for hearing health. Raju C.N., Block Education Officer (BEO) of the South zone, Mysuru complimented the AIISH for the invaluable service extended to the schoolchildren.

M. Pushpavathi, director, AIISH, who presided, emphasised the importance of protecting hearing health and advocated safe listening levels while listening to music.

B.K. Jagadeesh, president, Manasagangothri Educational Institutes, Mysuru, and Shreekantaswamy M.B., Block Resource Coordinator, South Zone, Mysuru were among the guests present at the inaugural function. Ajith Kumar U., Sandeep M., and Saransh Jain served as the Program coordinators and played key roles in organising the program, a note from AIISH said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.