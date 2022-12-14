120-year-old house of novelist Triveni to be restored and turned into a museum in Mysuru

December 14, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Almost 60 years after her demise the house of Kannada novelist Anasuya Shankar who wrote under the pen name of Triveni, will be restored and converted into a museum.

House Number 1152 on Railway Station Road in Chamarajapuram in Mysuru, is where Triveni grew up and penned all her novels before she died at the age of 34 in 1963. But by then she had authored more than 20 novels some of which were adapted to the screen of which Belli Moda and Sharapanjara were major hits.

‘’So much so that Triveni became synonymous with Belli Moda and Sharapanjara’’, said her only child Meera Shankar who is based in Bengaluru and the project is her endeavour to keep her mother’s legacy alive.

Once restored and turned into a museum the house will be christened as ‘’Belli Moda’’ and will exhibit all the memorabilia of the novelist.

The ground breaking ceremony of the conservation and restoration project of the 120 year-old house was held on Wednesday.

Ms. Meera Shankar said that it was inspired by Shakespeare’s residence at Stratford-upon-Avon in England which she visited more than 15 years ago.

‘’The project is being fully funded by an admirer of Triveni’s literary works and who wishes to remain anonymous’’, said Ms. Meera Shankar. The plans are to exhibit the manuscripts of all the novels, bookmarks and notes made by Triveni while she was conjuring up the plot before they unfolded in the final form. ‘’My father S.N. Shankar, who was a lecturer, preserved all the original manuscripts of my mother, the furniture and the table where she used to write and it will be showcased’’, said Ms. Meera Shankar.

‘’Besides the manuscripts of the novels all the dresses and watch she used to wear and nearly 500 to 600 condolence letters that were received when she died, have also been preserved’’, Ms.Meera Shankar added. There are also plans to make the museum a hub for literary activity throughout the year.

‘’As the central theme of many of my mother’s novels revolves around issues related to mental health and trauma, we will also have a psychological counselling centre at the museum’’, said Ms. Meera Shankar.

The counselling centre will be run by Parvathi Vattam who is trained at NIMHANS and she said that the concept was the brainchild of Ms. Meera Shankar’s daughter Arusha Kumar who is pursuing a master’s course in Clinical Psychology in the U.S.

Conservation architect Pankaj Modi, who is entrusted with the restoration project, said a detailed study of the existing structure will be conducted to ascertain the problem areas and the kind of intervention that was required. The originality of the structure including the materials used in construction, will be retained and the time frame of the project is around one year, he added.

Though the initial one-time expenditure of the project will be met by the admirer of the late author, Ms.Meera Shankar said sustaining the literary activity and maintaining will entail recurring expenditure and she will pitch in apart from approaching the government for assistance.