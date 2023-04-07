120 persons booked for stone pelting, 18 arrested in Kodekal in Karnataka

April 07, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - YADGIR

Kodekal police registered four cases against 120 persons in connection with stone pelting and clash between Congress and BJP workers in Kodekal in Karnataka on April 6. So far, 18 persons have been arrested.

Karnataka is in the midst of campaigning for Assembly elections on May 10.

The clash occurred when Congress party workers were passing by the annual fair of Basavanna Devaru in the village in their vehicles. The situation turned violent when BJP workers objected to the Congress workers blowing horns of their vehicles in the middle of the fair.

The argument led to stone-pelting in which wind shields and rear windows of 15 vehicles were damaged, and six persons suffered injuries. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Vijayapura.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Shorapur Assembly constituency, which includes Kodekal in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district in Karnataka, from 8 p.m. on April 6 to 8 p.m. on April 8.

“18 persons have been taken into custody. Now, the situation is under control. Three platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and two platoons of paramilitary forces, two Deputy Superintendent of Police, 5 Circle Inspectors, 10 Sub-Inspectors, 100 constables have been deployed in the village to ensure no further clash.” he said.

Dr Vedamurthy said that police are searching for the other persons involved in the incident.

MLA wants EC to deploy armed forces to ensure free and fair elections

MLA Narasimha Nayak (Rajugowda) accused former MLA Venkatappa Naik of deliberately inciting Congress workers to throw stones at BJP workers to create an atmosphere of fear in the constituency. He urged the Election Commission to deploy armed forces in the constituency to ensure free and fair elections.

Addressing a media conference in Yadgir on April 7, he said that Mr Naik knew that there was an annual fair of the ancient Basavanna Devaru in Kodekal . Yet, he led Congress workers in around 40 vehicles towards Narayanpur passing through the middle of the fair. He did the same while returning from Narayanpur, the MLA alleged.

“They were well-prepared while returning from Narayanpur. They were carrying sticks, stones, and chilli powder in their vehicles with an intention of picking up a quarrel with BJP workers. When there was resistance from BJP workers in Kodekal village, stones were pelted causing injuries to several people,” he alleged.

Mr Nayak accused Mr Naik of ignoring the advice of the police not to go back through Kodekal village, and take another route to Shorapur. “This shows that they had an intention to quarrel with BJP workers,” he added.

