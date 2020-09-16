₹120 crore for new Karnataka Bhavan building in Delhi

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will lay the foundation stone for a Karnataka Bhavan building in New Delhi on Friday (September 18).

A State Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister has sanctioned ₹120 crore for a new building of the Karnataka Bhavan.

The existing Karnataka Bhavan 1 and 2 buildings would be demolished and a new building with a built-up area of 7,635 sq meters will be constructed, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said. A private firm – Balaji Krupa Private Limited – will construct the building, he said.

The government proposed this building four years ago at an estimate of ₹89 crore. Now, the Cabinet has approved the revised estimate of ₹120 crore.

As part of the security and safety measures to x-ray units in government hospitals, a sum of ₹11.66 crore has been sanctioned from the budget of the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Autonomic Energy Regulatory Board has recommended safety measures to x-ray units in hospitals.

The Cabinet provided iron-ore mining permission on 600 hectares at Donimalai in Sandur taluk in Ballari district. ‘C’ category mining would be allowed as per the mining rules and this would fetch royalty to the State.