12-year-old Haveri boy dies after being washed away in overflowing drain

Published - October 17, 2024 02:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The relief team, comprising fire brigade personnel, was able to fish out the boy only after an over two-hour operation.

The Hindu Bureau

Fire brigade personnel searching for the 12-year-old boy who was washed away in an overflowing drain in Haveri on October 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sanjay Ritti

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy was washed away in an overflowing drain in Haveri on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

Because of incessant rainfall on Wednesday (October 16) night, the old P.B. Road in Haveri was waterlogged due to the adjoining overflowing drain. The deceased, Nivedan Gudageri (12), a resident of Shivajinagar, accidentally fell into the drain while playing and was washed away.

Nivedan Gudageri (12), was washed away in overflowing drain in Haveri on October 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Although the relief team, comprising fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, they were able to fish out the boy only after an over two-hour operation. He was immediately rushed to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner Vijaymahanthesh Danammanavar consoling the father of the deceased boy, who was washed away in an overflowing drain, in Haveri on October 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sanjay Ritti

Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Vijayamahanthesh Danammavar told the media that the doctors at the district hospital tried all resuscitation procedures, but the boy did not respond forcing them to declare him as brought dead.

He said it was a tragic incident and steps would be taken release compensation to the family as per guidelines.

