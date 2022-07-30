12-year-old falls to death from second floor of apartment in Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy slipped to his death from the second floor of CVK Meenakshi Apartments, in Kalena Agrahara in Hulimavu on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m.

The deceased, Adith, studying in seventh grade in a private school had attended a parent-teacher meeting online with his mother, before venturing out to play. His mother, a techie, reportedly told him to be careful when he stepped out of the house. However, he slipped from the balcony and crashed on the ground. The security guards raised an alarm and rushed him to nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Hulimavu police verified the CCTV footage of the complex and ruled the incident as an accident. They registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating further .

Adith is the only child of his parents. His father, a real estate consultant, is in Dubai on a business trip.