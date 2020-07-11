Karnataka

12-year-old dies of COVID-19

A 12-year-old girl from Huvinahadagli in Ballari district who had tested positive for COVID-19 died at a designated hospital in Ballari on Saturday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 casualties in the district rose to 42. Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul said that the patient was suffering from haematemesis, cardiac problems, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, and other health issues. The cause of death is attributed to COVID-19 pneumonia with pulmonary edema septic shock, severe metabolic acidosis, JRA, severe anaemia and cardio-respiratory arrest. Ballari also reported 65 new cases.

