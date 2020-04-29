12-year-old boy tests positive

A boy of 12 years has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sankeshwar in Belagavi district. He is in the district designated hospital and is responding to treatment.

This was announced in the morning bulletin on Wednesday.

Patient number 524 got the infection from his father P 293. The father had tested positive after testing negative twice in 14 days.

With this the total number of positive cases has risen to 55. Of them four are under 18 years of age.

One person died and seven have been discharged.