12-year-old boy tests positive

A boy of 12 years has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sankeshwar in Belagavi district. He is in the district designated hospital and is responding to treatment.
This was announced in the morning bulletin on Wednesday.
Patient number 524 got the infection from his father P 293. The father had tested positive after testing negative twice in 14 days.
With this the total number of positive cases has risen to 55. Of them four are under 18 years of age.
One person died and seven have been discharged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.