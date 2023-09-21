12-year-old boy killed, classmate injured as wall collapses in residential school

September 21, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 12-year-old class 6 boy was killed and his classmate sustained multiple fractures when the wall of a water tank collapsed on them on the premises of a residential school on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Koushik Gowda, a resident of Hosuru Gollahalli. The injured Charan, 13, was admitted to the hospital.

They were students of Morarji Desai Residential School, Gollahalli in Bidadi town, where over 240 students study. According to the police, the incident occurred around 8.30 a.m. when the duo, after having breakfast, went to the tank to wash their plates. The cement cover of the water tank collapsed and the duo was buried under the debris.

The other students and staff, hearing the sound, rushed to their help and rescued them before taking them to the hospital, where the doctors declared Koushik as brought-dead.

The police said the water tank was in a dilapidated condition and had been neglected by the management. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.