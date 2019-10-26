12-year-old boy found dead

A 12-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a pond at Peri Janata Colony in Hosangadi village of Belthangady taluk on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Abhishek.
The police said on Friday morning, Abhishek, a class 6 student, was at home along with his younger brother Dikshit and father Ravi, a labourer, who was not well. As his mother Girija, also a labourer, left for work, Abhishek took his younger brother and a few of his friends for fishing to the pond nearby. While fishing, Abhishek reportedly lost balance and fell into the water.
Dikshit and the other friends returned home but did not inform their parents. Girija returned home in the evening and started searching for Abhishek. A few villagers noticed Abhishek’s shirt near the pond and jumped into it to fish out his body.
The Venur police have registered a case of unnatural death.
