12 visually challenged students pass SSLC exam in first class

Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD) by NR Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the NR Group, said all its students who appeared for the SSLC examination this year have passed. The school has achieved 100 percent results.

Kumari B. has topped the achievers’ list with 83 per cent marks. A total of 12 students had appeared for the SSLC examination from the school and all the 12 students secured first class marks, a note said.

The school, which operates under the “Child Centric Project” with the support of the Department of the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Karnataka, is a completely free residential school from Class 1 to 10 for visually impaired girls.

Speaking about this achievement by the students of RMSD, R. Guru, Chairman, of NR Group said, “The scores secured by the students are very impressive. It is not just the result of their hard work but it is a result for all our teachers for their unceasing hard work. Results like this help us achieve our basic objective to empower the disabled and to help them lead independent and dignified lives.”

He added, “This success encourages us to aim higher and inculcate the confidence to look forward to better results in the future. We wish the students all the very best for their future endeavours.”

Commenting on her achievement, Kumari B., school topper said, “I am grateful to my teachers for believing in me and guiding me throughout to achieve this result. I am happy that my results have brought pride to the school. The school has given me confidence to pursue my dreams.”

The school was established in 1988 and since then it has been providing education and vocational training to the visually challenged girls in and around Mysuru. The school is equipped with lodging, boarding, and healthcare facilities. apart from the curriculum, the school provides training in life-skills, music, dance and basic cooking, the release said.

