12 villages in Yadgir district face serious threat of flood: DC

YADGIR

18 October 2020 00:27 IST

In view of a serious flood threat, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has strictly directed officials of various departments to take immediate action and shift the residents and livestock of 12 villages on the Bhima river bank in Yadgir district to safer place as there is a possibility of the release of 8 lakh cusecs of water from Sonna barrage at Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district into the river.

Chairing an emergency meeting with officials in Yadgir on Saturday, Ms. Ragapriya said that officials of the department concerned at Sonna bridge had informed that they had already released 2.7 lakh cusecs of water into the river, with an increase in quantum to 8 lakh cusecs now possible.

“If they release 8 lakh cusecs of water, 12 villages in the district which are in a 500- metre radius of Bhima river will be affected by floods, and another 33 villages will be disconnected from the outside world. Therefore, officials should take immediate steps to shift the residents and animals at safer planes and also distribute foodgrains to the residents of 33 villages by taking elected representatives into confidence," she said.

Ms. Ragapriya also said that 14 Kalaji Kendras have already been established and provided the basic needs for the people shifted there. But the officials who have been deployed should ensure cleanliness and sanitisation of the area and ask the inmates to maintain social distancing to prevent a spread of COVID-19.

She directed officials of the Education and Social Welfare departments to clean the schools and hostels where additional Kalaji Kendras can be established.