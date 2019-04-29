12 tribal girls to undertake maiden trek to the Himalayas

ASHA-2019, a mountaineering expedition, has given wings to the dreams of 12 tribal girls, who will undertake their maiden trek to the Himalayas and it has been made possible through crowdfunding. Members of the expedition will climb the Saurkundi Pass, in the Dhauladhar range of Western Himalayas at an altitude of 14,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh, and it will be flagged off on May 1 from the city.

On Sunday, members of the expedition took part in a series of events and shared their joy with children taking part in the Chinnara Mela.

The 12 tribal children will be joined by two female staffers and two male staffers from the Viveka Tribal Centre for Learning, an NGO run by the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, said D.S.D. Solanki of the city-based Tiger Adventure Foundation (TAF), behind the idea of exposing tribal children to the Himalayas and also take them around India. The tribal girls were greeted by Rangayana director Bhagirathi Bai Kadam, who signed the brochure of ASHA-2019 which has signatures and greeting from eminent personalities.

The children taking part in the mela wished the members of the expedition well and Ms. Kadam praised the organisers for providing an opportunity for the tribal children to explore the world outside their hamlets.

“We have spent our life in forests and hamlets without much exposure to the world outside and are now excited to see that,” said Kavya of Kanthana Hadi in H.D. Kote taluk, who is taking part in the expedition.

The project has been patronised by 130 people from across the globe from various fields and they have helped raise ₹8.5 lakh for the expedition, said Mr. Solanki, who is part of the expedition and has a 30-year experience of organising and participating in Himalayan expeditions.

The expedition will be led by Riya Solanki from Mysuru, who already has eight expeditions to her credit. Other members of the expedition team include naturalist M. Mohan Kumar from the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and Suma Mahesh, secretary of the TAF. In addition, 26 other girls from Ballari, Udupi, Mangaluru, Hassan, Bengaluru, and Mysuru are participating in this expedition.