12 students taken into custody, released

Pro- and anti-hijab protests held outside the Government Degree College in Sindhanur city of Raichur district on Tuesday turned ugly.However, the police, who rushed to the spot, took the protesting students into preventive custody and released them after the students gave an undertaking at the police station.

According to the police, pro- and anti-hijab protestors wearing saffron and blue shawls came face to face outside the college and started shouting slogans. At one stage, the situation seemingly turned ugly after the protestors on both sides raised their voice seeking justice.

The police, after receiving information about the incident, rushed to the spot and convinced the students of the need to maintain calm and brought the situation under control.

“We took 12 students from both sides into preventive custody and released them after they submitted a written undertaking,” a senior police officer told The Hindu over phone.

He added that the situation was completely under control now and there was no untoward incident.

The officer denied that there was lathi-charge on the students.