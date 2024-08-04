ADVERTISEMENT

12 sportspersons get job offer letters from Karnataka govt.

Updated - August 04, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 08:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with sportspersons in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The State government on Sunday provided job offer letters in various departments to 12 sportspersons who have won medals in the Olympics, the Paralympics, the Asian Games, and the Commonwealth Games. 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who provided the offer letters, recalled that he made a promise of providing government jobs to sports medallists during his earlier stint in 2016. 

He noted that earlier only the police used to earmark 2% of its jobs for sportspersons. However, the government had now issued a draft notification earmarking 3% of jobs in the police and the Forest Department for sportspersons. All other departments were mandated to provide 2% of jobs to sportspersons. A final notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said. 

The Chief Minister said the main intention was to honour those who made the country proud through their achievements and also to encourage others to take up sports.

