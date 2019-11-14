12 sheep die after drinking chemical-mixed water

As many as 12 sheep died and eight were left severely exhausted after drinking chemical-mixed water at Somanahalli industrial area in Maddur of the district on Wednesday.

The animals belonged to Chikkanna of Rudrakshipura of Maddur taluk.

Following the incident, the residents of Rudrakshipura staged a demonstration outside Balaji Malt Private Ltd., a firm at the industrial area, by keeping the carcasses of sheep on the road Wednesday morning.

According to them, the unit has been releasing effluents without treating them into the open fields/drains. On Tuesday, sheep consumed the chemical-mixed water. Most of the animals fell unconscious late on Tuesday and 12 of them died by Wednesday morning.

Ratnamma, who led the protest, said that the farmer has lost sheep worth ₹2 lakh.

The government/authorities concerned should give compensation to the farmer and initiate measures against the industrial unit, she demanded.

Officials at the Department of Animal Husbandry inspected the carcasses, and said that they would conduct an investigation.