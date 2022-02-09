Karnatakabelagavi 09 February 2022 16:34 IST
12 residents of Ramdurg hostel fall ill, hospitalised
The girls were taken to hospitals after they complained of vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea
As many as 12 girls from the Social Welfare Department’s post-matric hostel in Ramdurg were admitted to hospitals after they fell ill on February 9.
The girls were taken to hospitals after they complained of vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea. Some were admitted to the taluk hospital and others to a private hospital. They are all recovering, officials said.
Deputy Director of social welfare has sought a report from the hostel authorities on the incident.
