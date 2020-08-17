12 rescued after house collapses partially

Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescued Shashikala Surekar, a former member of the Belagavi City Corporation, and 11 others of her family when her neighbour’s house collapsed partially in Gondhalli Galli in the old city here on Saturday night.

The old house with mud walls belonging to N.R. Kotur collapsed on Saturday night. The walls had weakened due to continuous rainfall, the police said. A tailoring shop attached to the front wall of the house collapsed. This led to caving in of a door and a window. As many as 12 persons, including two children, who were inside, could not come out.

Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot when a neighbour called the police control room. They broke open another section of the wall and rescued the family. They are all out of danger, Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan said.