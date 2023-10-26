ADVERTISEMENT

13 die as SUV rams parked tanker near Chickballapur

October 26, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The victims were heading to Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The SUV that hit a tanker on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

Thirteen persons, including two children, died when an SUV rammed a parked tanker on the outskirts of Chickballapur, near Bengaluru, on Thursday morning.

Most of the deceased were heading towards Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh when the driver failed to notice the parked tanker and crashed into it from behind.

Owing to the impact, the SUV was badly damaged. Passers-by, along with the police, struggled to pull out the victims who were then shifted to a hospital. While 12 died on the spot, one succumbed later in the hospital. All the occupants in the SUV died.

The SUV was being used as a private transport pick-up vehicle. The vehicle started from Gorantla, Andhra Pradesh, and was heading towards Bengaluru, when the accident occurred.

Most of the dead, who were not related, hailed from Gorantla and were working in and around Bengaluru. However, some also boarded the vehicle on the way. They had gone to their hometown for Dasara and were returning to the city for work. 

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Chickballapur. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

