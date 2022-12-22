12 people on their way to a protest in Belagavi injured as bus collides with truck near Tegur

December 22, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The passengers suffered injuries after their bus collided with a truck near Tegur village, near Dharwad, on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway

The Hindu Bureau

District in-charge Minister Halappa Achar talking to an injured worker at the District Civil Hospital in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 12 people, mainly anganwadi workers, suffered injuries after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Tegur village near Dharwad on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday.

All those in the bus were anganwadi workers who were proceeding to Belagavi from Ballari to take part in a Belagavi Chalo in response to a call from the State body of anganwadi workers.

The mishap occurred when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Tegur village. The truck driver escaped from the scene after the accident.

Of the injured people, six have suffered limb fractures and the others, minor injuries.  The injured have been admitted to the District Civil Hospital in Dharwad and KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Minister visits

On getting information, Minister for Mines and Geology, Woman and Child Development and Dharwad district in-charge Halappa Achar, along with Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, visited the civic hospital in Dharwad  and consoled the injured people.

The Minister directed the doctors to provide the requisite treatment to the injured and assured them that the government will extend all necessary help to them apart from providing medical treatment. He also directed the Deputy Commissioner to extend all necessary assistance to the injured till they are discharged from hospital.

A case has been registered at the Dharwad Rural Police Station.

