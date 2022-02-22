12 people being questioned over murder of Hindutva activist in Shivamogga: Karnataka Home Minister

Shops were vandalised, stones were thrown at houses, and several vehicles were damaged or gutted during the funeral procession of Harsha, which was led by Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra

Vehicles were set on fire by rioters during the funeral procession of Hindutva activist Harsha, in Shivamogga on February 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

As many as 12 people are being questioned in connection with the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha in Shivamogga late on February 20 night, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters on February 22 morning.

“We are exploring all angles. We are trying to see if there are any links between the religious organisations behind the hijab row and this episode.”

The Home Minister thanked residents of Shivamogga for not allowing the situation to escalate and restoring peace. “We will not spare the guilty,” he promised. He added that those who had indulged in violence during the funeral procession would also be booked.

Tension had prevailed in Shivamogga on February 21 following the murder on the previous night.

Shops were vandalised, stones were thrown at houses, and several two-wheelers and goods vehicles were damaged or gutted during the funeral procession of Harsha. The procession, which was organised in defiance of prohibitory orders, was led by Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra.

Two people have been arrested so far. They have been identified as Khasif, 30, and Syed Nadim, 20, both residents of Shivamogga. Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Shivamogga city on February 22 as well.

The murder of Harsha was the third reported in Shivamogga within 24 hours. Two youths, Salim, 22, and Abdulla, 23, of Sulebailu, were murdered on February 19 night.