12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Monday, taking the total to 163. While four people have succumbed to the infection so far, 20 have been discharged.

The new cases include one Tablighi Jamaat congregation participant from Bengaluru Rural, seven people from Mysuru, two from Bagalkot, and another from Bengaluru Urban who is the son of a patient who had tested positive earlier.

Among the cases in Mysuru, one is an employee of a pharma company in Nanjangud and three have a travel history to Delhi. However, officials said they came from Delhi in January and an investigation on how they contracted the infection was on.

In Bagalkot, the wife and brother of the 75-year-old man who succumbed to the infection last week have tested positive.

A resident of Kerala, who has a history of travel to Germany and is a contact of two patients who tested positive earlier, has also tested positive. Out of the 163 positive cases detected in Karnataka, nine are transit passengers from Kerala.